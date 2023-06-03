Left Menu

Facebook took action on 41 pc individual grievances, Instagram on 54 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:54 IST
Facebook took action on 41 pc individual grievances, Instagram on 54 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Social media giant Meta's Facebook took action against 41 percent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against over 54 per cent of grievances raised by users in April 2023, according to the company's latest India Monthly Report.

As per the category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook ''actioned on'' less than one-fourth grievances of users where they claimed that the content is showing them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

In the case of Instagram, the platform actioned on less than one-third of users' reports it received for violation of its policy on ''content showing me in nudity/partial nudity or in a sexual act''.

Meta transparency report shows the other categories of report, on which Facebook action rate was less than a quarter of the percentage, included grievances raised by users for ''bullying or harassment'' (over 17 percent), ''inappropriate or abusive content'' (around 18 percent) and fake profiles (over 23 percent).

Facebook received a total 8,470 grievances from users and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,225 cases.

''Of the other 6,245 reports where the specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,244 reports in total,'' Meta said in the report for Facebook.

The category-wise details of action taken on 1,244 additional reports was not disclosed by Facebook.

Facebook on its own acted on over 27.7 million content which it found were violating its community guidelines across 13 policies.

The top three categories on which Facebook took action on its own comprised 21.7 million spam content, 1.6 million content faced action for violating policy around adult nudity and sexual activity and 1.4 million for violent and graphic content.

Instagram received 9,676 grievances from users, out of which it acted on 5,255 incidents.

The company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 3,591 cases.

Instagram provided tools only in around 11 percent of cases where users reported their account being hacked, and around 30 percent in cases where users claimed that the content showed them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

''Of the other 6,085 reports where the specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,664 reports in total,'' Meta said for action taken by Instagram.

The category or the policy-wise details of 1,664 reports were not shared by the company in the report.

Instagram on its own acted against over 5.46 million content.

Meta received five orders from the Grievances Appellate Committee (GAC) on which it acted.

The GAC looks into complaints of users who are not satisfied by the resolution of social media majors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023