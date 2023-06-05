PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5

Left Menu

- Engineering company Siemens AG and Microsoft Corp are leading a last-minute drive to shore up corporate support for Britain's CBI ahead of a key vote of confidence on Tuesday. - Britain's Labour party is set to receive a 5 million pound ($6.22 million) financial boost from the former boss of a car glass repair company to help it fight the next election.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 06:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 06:36 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UBS considers delaying results after Credit Suisse rescue deal - British Chambers of Commerce creates business council to rival troubled CBI

- Siemens and Microsoft give last-minute backing to UK's CBI - Labour party lands new megadonor in 5 million pound boost for next UK election

Overview - UBS is considering delaying its quarterly results at least until the end of August, as the Swiss banking giant deals with complexities over its takeover of Credit Suisse .

- Britain's CBI business lobby group was hit with a new threat to its future on Sunday as its rival, the British Chambers of Commerce, created a new grouping in a bold move to become the voice of the UK's most prominent companies.

- Britain's Labour party is set to receive a 5 million pound ($6.22 million) financial boost from the former boss of a car glass repair company to help it fight the next election. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds)

