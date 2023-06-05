Rajeev Chandrasekhar reviews Skilling Initiatives in Tripura

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, today said Indian economy’s turnaround in the past nine years has been possible because of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership and his proactive policies.

“The three words—Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan—define the journey of the nine years’ of the Narendra Modi Government. When Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took over in 2014, the economy was in the doldrums. There was widespread corruption and nepotism, and innumerable scams. He had the task of not only resurrecting the economy but also instilling hope, pride and trust of Government among the citizens. Nine years on, not only has he been able to clean up most of the mess, but has steered the country to become the fifth largest economy in the world,” the Minister said, while addressing a Vyapari Sammelan at Ambassa in Tripura.

“What could not be achieved in 65 years, India under PM Modi ji has achieved in nine years. India will soon emerge as the third largest economy in the world, next to the US and China,” he said.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar also addressed a press conference later along with Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura and spoke about the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government during its nine years’ reign. Drawing a comparison between the UPA rule and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s nine-years in power, the Minister said, “PM Modi ji has displaced politics of corruption, scams, misgovernance, oppportunistic coalition and dynasty to politics of ‘Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan’.

The Minister arrived in Agartala this morning on a three-day visit to Tripura, during which he will be reviewing the Skilling opportunities being undertaken in the state.

As it was World Environment Day today, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar planted a sapling and called upon people to observe every day as World Environment Day.

Earlier in the day, he met Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, District Magistrate Dhalai and reviewed the working of the self-help groups in the district. They discussed the challenges being faced by the groups with regard to capacity building and market linkages. He also discussed about the skilling initiatives taken up for creating jobs and entrepreneurships locally for the youth and about the challenges being faced by them.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar also met party leaders like Shri Tapas Bhattacharya and Mahila BJP president Ajanta Bhattacharjee and spoke about issues concerning the state.

The Minister will be visiting Krishnapur tomorrow and will have an interaction with representatives of Janajati Beneficiary Sanmelan, among other engagements.

This is Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s second official visit to Tripura after bbecomin Minister in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. He was here last time in August 2022 and had taken part in a Tiranga rally.

(With Inputs from PIB)