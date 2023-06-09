GM's electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla's vast charging network

Left Menu

Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Teslas extensive charging network beginning early next year under an agreement the two companies have announced.In addition, GM will adopt Teslas connector, the plug that links an electric vehicle to a charging station.GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Teslas roughly 17,000 chargers, and both Detroit automakers are pushing to make Teslas connector the industry standard.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 09-06-2023 02:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 02:42 IST
Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla's extensive charging network beginning early next year under an agreement the two companies have announced.

In addition, GM will adopt Tesla's connector, the plug that links an electric vehicle to a charging station.

GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla's roughly 17,000 chargers, and both Detroit automakers are pushing to make Tesla's connector the industry standard. Barra and Musk made the announcement during a Twitter Spaces conversation. Their discussion comes two weeks after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that Ford's electric vehicles would gain access to much of Tesla's EV-charging network, the largest in the nation. Farley also said Ford would switch to Tesla's charging network connector rather than to a different one that is used by the rest of the industry.(AP) RUP RUP

