Athletics-Kipyegon smashes women's 5,000m world record at Paris Diamond League

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered the world record in the women's 5,000 metres at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, a week after breaking the world mark in the 1,500m.

Kipyegon ran 14 minutes 5.20 seconds after pulling away from Letesenbet Gidey and breaking the Ethiopian's record of 14:06.62 set on Oct. 7, 2020, in Valencia.

