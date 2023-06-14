Left Menu

Vodafone boss: Hutchison deal is a game changer in UK market

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 16:53 IST
Representative image
Vodafone boss Margherita Della Valle called the London-listed company's decision to merge its British business with CK Hutchison's a "game-changer" in its home market.

"For Vodafone this transaction is a game changer in our home market. This is also a vote of confidence in the UK and its ambition to be a centre for future technology", Della Valle told reporters after the announcement on Wednesday.

 

