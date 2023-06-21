Axis Bank on Wednesday said its customers will be able to view balances and transaction statements of their accounts in other banks on the third largest private sector lender's mobile app.

It claimed to be the first private sector lender to offer the service, which uses the account aggregator framework, as per a statement.

**** *LTImindtree launches AI platform to accelerate concept-to-value for businesses LTImindtree on Wednesday launched a generative artificial intelligence platform to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles. The platform christened 'Canvas.ai' enables clients to build, manage and consume generative AI solutions responsibly, as per an official statement.

**** *Yubi appoints former Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan as Ind dir Credit platform Yubi on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Union Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan as an independent director on its board. Its founder and chief executive Gaurav Kumar said Wadhawan's extensive experience in economic policy and deep understanding of the financial landscape will be instrumental in its mission to revolutionise debt markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)