Infosys launches free AI certification training on Springboard

Indian IT giant Infosys has announced the launch of a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) certification training program on its virtual learning platform, Infosys Springboard, to empower learners by providing them with future-ready skillsets.

"Infosys Springboard is committed to democratize quality education and strengthen the next-generation workforce with digital and life skills. Our aim is to demystify AI for learners through Infosys Springboard and help them make a conscious choice in building their careers," said Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head - Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys.

The certification program will encompass a wide range of courses covering various aspects of AI. The curriculum has been developed with the input of Infosys AI-first specialists and data strategists, responsible for delivering the innovative Infosys Topaz AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms.

Among the courses offered, there will be an introductory course on AI and Generative AI, focusing on deep learning and natural language processing. Additionally, a masterclass on AI and the impact of Generative AI will delve into prompt engineering and AI-first software engineering. Furthermore, a customized course titled 'Citizens Data Science' will cover essential aspects of the data science discipline, including Python programming, linear algebra, probability and statistics, and exploratory data analysis.

Upon successful completion of the courses, learners will be awarded a certificate, validating their newly acquired skills, the Bengaluru-based IT major said on Thursday.

Infosys Springboard provides a virtual platform that offers a curriculum-rich learning experience, accessible on any device. The platform fosters closer collaboration between educators and learners, catering to students from Class 6 all the way to lifelong learners.

By complementing formal education, Infosys Springboard aims to accelerate digital reskilling for participants, whether they are school and college students or professionals and adults seeking to enhance their skills. Since its inception, the online platform has witnessed remarkable growth, with over 5.5 million registered users joining its thriving community.