Tata Power, Le Roi Hotels partner to install EV charging infra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:02 IST
Tata Power on Monday said it will install EV charging infrastructure at various hotel locations of Le Roi Hotels and Resorts across India.

In a statement, Tata Power said it has ''partnered with Le Roi Hotels and Resorts to install EV charging stations across their hotels at various locations in the country, in a collaborative effort to promote green mobility and enhance the sustainability of tourist destinations''.

Tata Power will install 16 chargers spread across 8 locations. There will be a balanced distribution of 8 fast DC (CCS-II) chargers and 8 AC (Type II) chargers, offering a comprehensive range of charging solutions for electric vehicle owners.

The locations include Udaipur, Digha, Haridwar, Jammu, Tehri, Raipur, Corbett and Koti.

''We aim to empower both residents and travellers to wholeheartedly embrace electric mobility with utmost confidence, creating a seamless and convenient experience for all,'' Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development (EV Charging) at Tata Power, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

