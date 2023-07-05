Canada govt sees possible resolution with Google, Meta on news law

The Canadian government sees a path forward in resolving a dispute with Google and Meta Platforms over a new law on paying online news publishers that has led to the internet companies deciding to end news access on their platforms in Canada, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

The government however will suspend all advertising on Facebook and Instagram meanwhile, Rodriguez said. "We cannot continue paying advertising dollars to Meta while they refuse to pay their fair share to Canadian news organizations."

