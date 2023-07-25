ITOTY 2023 Winners Announced by Tractor Junction in Association With CEAT Specialty

India's leading marketplace for farmers, Tractor Junction, in partnership with CEAT Specialty, hosted the 4th Edition of prestigious 'Indian Tractor of the Year' (ITOTY) awards to honor innovation in the tractor and farm equipment sector. The award function witnessed the participation of numerous national and international players. The awards were focused on their innovation, new products, and features.

Reflecting its performance, design and popularity, 'Kubota MU4501' was winner of the title Award 'Indian Tractor of the Year 2023', while New Holland 3630 TX Super Plus was awarded the 'Best Tractor For Agriculture 2023'. In the Implements category, ';Shaktiman Pneumatic Planter SVPP 250' won the 'Implement of the Year 2023' award. While 'Eicher Prima G3 Range' earned the title of 'Launch of the Year'.

Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, said, ''At CEAT, our constant endeavour is to help farmers get the best productivity out of their farms through our superior products. We are happy to partner with ITOTY awards which also encourages the spirit of being the best and rightfully awards innovation in agriculture space. The combination of votes by industry experts and consumers ensures that the winners are the ones that have truly made a difference in farmers lives.'' Speaking from the sidelines of the event, Mr. Rajat Gupta, Founder of ITOTY and Tractor Junction, said, ''In our continuous pursuit to support and uplift farmers, the 4th ITOTY Awards aim to further elevate the significance of farm equipment and allied products. In 28 categories and over 250 nominations received, our esteemed jury members and the public faced the challenging task of selecting the best among the best. The jury, consisting of 200+ Years experience in various departments of Tractor Manufacturers, R&D, Sales, Marketing, Government Research Centers, and Government Officials, played a crucial role in this process. Their insights and dedication helped us maintain the integrity of these awards. The process of choosing the winners was transparent, it was based on 60% weightage of Jury Members and 40% of Public Voting.'' The engagement of farmers over digital channels with ITOTY Awards speaks volumes about the trust Tractor Junction has built with them. This year, it received close to 1.4 lakh votes across categories, and the ITOTY Awards garnered more than 1.25 crore digital impressions. Brands have even shared that using ITOTY Winning stickers on Tractors, farm Implements, and dealerships has increased their conversion funnel, as the recognition is valued by farmers. A full list of winners as below: Indian Tractor of the Year Award 2023 AWARDS CATEGORY WINNERS LIST Best Tractor Under 20 HP Captain 200 DI LS Best Tractor Under 20 HP VST 180 D Best Tractor between 21-30 HP Swaraj Target 630 Best Tractor between 31-40 HP Sonalika DI 35 Sikander Best Tractor between 41-45 HP Massey Ferguson 244 Dynatrack 4WD Best Tractor between 46-50 HP Powertrac Euro 50 Powerhouse Best Tractor between 51-60 HP Mahindra Novo 605 Best Tractor above 60 HP New Holland 5620 TX TREM IV Straw Reaper Of the Year Dasmesh Changer Pulley Straw Reaper Reversible Plough of the Year Lemken Hydraulic Reversible Plough Opal 090 E Smart Farm Machinery Of the Year Kubota KNP 4W RTP Machine Smart Farm Machinery Of the Year Fieldking NO TILL MULTI CROP DRILL Post Harvest Solution of the year Maschio Gaspardo Extreme Round Baler Rotavator of the Year Shaktiman Semi Champion Plus Power Tiller Of The Year VST 165 DI ES Self Propelled Machinery of The Year Farmpower ProGuard 600 Implement of the year Shaktiman Pneumatic Planter SVPP 250 Implement Manufacturer of the Year Shaktiman (Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited) Best CSR Initiative Mahindra Hunnar- Skill Development Best CSR Initiative Sonalika Agriculture Enhancement Project Best CSR Initiative J-FARM (Massey Ferguson) Best CSR Initiative ACE Free of Cost Ambulance & Pathology Best CSR Initiative New Holland Unnat Kaushal - Skill Development Initiative Best CSR Initiative Swaraj Prerna - Women Empowerment The Classic Tractor Of the Year Massey Ferguson 1035 DI Most Sustainable Tractor of the Year Swaraj 744 XT Best 4WD Tractor of the year Farmtrac 45 Ultramaxx Best Design Tractor Yanmar YM 348A 4WD Launch of the Year Eicher Prima G3 Range of Tractors Best Tractor for Commercial Application Mahindra Arjun 555 DI Best Tractor for Agriculture New Holland 3630 TX Super Plus Orchard Tractor of the year Kubota B2441 Orchard Tractor of the year Force Orchard 4X4 Tractor Manufacturer of the Year Mahindra Tractors Indian Tractor of the year Kubota MU4501 Tractor Exporter of The Year International Tractors Limited They have also included Tractor Financiers Awards Categories, acknowledging the pivotal role they play in supporting the farmers. For the first time, these awards are decided solely by their esteemed jury members, and from the next edition onwards, they will invite nominations and public voting for the Tractor Financiers Awards categories as well.

AWARDS CATEGORY WINNERS Best Digital Transformation in Tractor Finance L&T Finance Most Trusted Tractor Financer HDFC Bank Limited Fastest Growing Tractor Financers SK Finance Best Tractor Financers CholaMandalam Finance Most Sustainable Tractor Financier M&M Financial Services Innovative Tractor Financing Solution of the Year TVS Credit About Indian Tractor of The Year (ITOTY): The Indian Tractor of The Year (ITOTY) is an independent and prestigious award that recognizes excellence and innovation in the Indian tractor industry. ITOTY is conducted by Tractor Junction, which is the best platform to buy and sell used tractors.

Each year, a distinguished panel of experts evaluates all the latest tractor and farm implement models based on various criteria, including technological advancements, safety features, performance, efficiency, and overall value proposition. The award aims to inspire tractor manufacturers to constantly push the boundaries of innovation, ultimately benefiting farmers and the agriculture sector.

About Tractor Junction: Tractor Junction is India's biggest digital platform, which is especially designed for farmers to get the best products. The company has transformed the face of the used tractor market by segregation and building a place where the farmer can easily buy or sell their used tractor. Apart from being available on the digital platform, the brand has created significance on the ground as well.

Tractor Junction currently has more than 15 offline stores in 3 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The physical outlets of Tractor Junction in all the states play a significant role in creating a sense of relationship with the farmers. From campaigns to organising awareness workshops the brand has taken the upper hand in making the farmer knowledgeable, updated and powerful in all terms.

