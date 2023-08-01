Neighborly Opens Global Capabilities Center in India

Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company, today announced the opening of its new Global Capabilities Center (GCC) in Bangalore, India. The GCC will support the company's technology transformation by helping build capabilities that benefit its brands, franchise owners, and customers.

Neighborly has already embarked on a digital transformation journey with a refreshed Neighborly.com website and the launch of the Neighborly app in the U.S. The GCC will serve as a strategic facility to access India's digital talent pool to help drive future growth.

Amer Waheed, Chief Technology Officer, Neighborly, said, ''We have been on a journey to modernize our business capabilities and strengthen the technology foundations for operational excellence and customer loyalty. Our Global Capability Center in Bangalore will serve as an integrated extension of our U.S. team, in taking our core business to the next level of digital development and innovation.'' Shekhar Manjargi, VP of Engineering and Site Leader, said, ''Neighborly GCC will catalyze the company's digital transformation journey by developing innovative enterprise grade E-Commerce, Data Analytics solutions. Driven by a RICH code of values - Respect, Integrity, Customer focus and Having fun in the process, the GCC will offer great opportunities for the talent pool across product management, product engineering, data analytics, data science, cloud computing, IT operations and security.'' Neighborly teamed up with ANSR, a U.S.-headquartered firm that helps companies build and manage high-impact global teams in talent-rich locations across the world, to set up the GCC in Bangalore.

Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR, said, ''Neighborly is a digital-first company that has the agility to innovate faster and better respond to customer demands. So, we have designed Neighborly's GCC in Bangalore to attract only the best talent that will propel the company's next big digital leap.'' About Neighborly Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 18 service categories. More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

About ANSR ANSR is the market leader in enabling organizations build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). ANSR's suite of end-to-end AI-enabled products and services are trusted by the world's best companies to help them setup, manage and run their high-impact technology centers. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 100 GCCs aggregating to over 100k enterprise talent with over $1.6B in investment and using over 10M sq ft of workspace. Visit ansr.com for more information Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165607/Neigborly_X_ANSR_Logo.jpg

