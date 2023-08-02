Compare Business Loan Interest Rates and Apply Hassle-Free on Bajaj Markets

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers borrowers a chance to compare business loan interest rates of multiple lending partners. This helps entrepreneurs and business owners get the best deal to expand and grow their businesses.

Checking the business loan interest rate prior to borrowing is essential as it allows one to make informed decisions before opting for a suitable solution.

The following table offers a snapshot of the various partners along with the interest rates.

Business Loan Partners Interest Rate Range Bajaj Finance Limited 18% p.a. onwards IIFL Finance 18% p.a. onwards FlexiLoans 12% p.a. onwards KreditBee 15% p.a. onwards Indifi 16% p.a. onwards Lendingkart 15% p.a. onwards InCred 20% p.a. onwards Aye Finance 28% p.a. onwards Ambit Finvest 20% p.a. onwards Disclaimer: The loan details mentioned above are subject to change at the lender's discretion. Apart from easy comparison of options, one can enjoy the following benefits by applying for business loan on the platform: • Access to funds ranging up to Rs. 50 Lakhs • Fast and simple online application • Collateral-free financing with minimal paperwork • Speedy processing and disbursal Interested individuals can use the loan amount to boost working capital, purchase advanced equipment, lease or buy office space, stock up on inventory, hire skilled staff and more. One can apply for a business loan seamlessly on the Bajaj Markets App or website and get access to other financial products.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities. Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

