Meet LG SIGNATURE OLED M: World’s first wireless OLED TV

LG Electronics is reaffirming its leadership in the ultra-large premium TV segment by introducing the world's first wireless OLED TV, the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model 97M3). The television boasts a massive 97-inch OLED screen, the largest in the industry, and a Zero Connect Box, a revolutionary wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at an impressive 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The first-of-its-kind wireless LG SIGNATURE OLED M is completely free of cables, apart from the power cord. This wireless AV transmission solution was specifically designed to simplify the connectivity between the TV and various devices like gaming consoles and set-top boxes, offering users a hassle-free way to manage cables and connected peripherals.

The new OLED TV supports a range of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN, and Bluetooth, making it easy to connect a variety of devices or peripherals seamlessly - from gaming consoles to set-top boxes. The Zero Connect Box intelligently identifies the optimal transmission path and is equipped with an adjustable antenna that can be positioned according to the screen's location.

LG's proprietary wireless AV transmission solution is capable of transmitting large amounts of data at up to three times the speed of the existing Wi-Fi 6E standard. The Zero Connect technology also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, enhancing the audiovisual experience for users.

In addition to its innovative technology, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M also stands out for its chic and ultra-modern Gallery Design, allowing for a seamless, flush-to-wall mount.

LG plans to expand its wireless technology to include other OLED TV models in the near future. Joining the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M TV will be the 83- and 77-inch OLED evo M models featuring the Zero Connect technology, offering superior OLED performance with wireless AV transmission at 4K 120Hz.

This 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M TV is currently available in South Korea, and the company plans to roll it out globally to key markets in North America and Europe later this year.