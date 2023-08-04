Left Menu

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-08-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 10:32 IST
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now
Image Credit: Amazon
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has announced the commencement of the OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test (CBT) for the OnePlus 11 users in India. If you are an Indian user of the OnePlus 11 and love to test new software, now is the time to join and get a first-hand experience of the new software based on Android 14.

The Closed Beta Program aims to recruit 500 OnePlus 11 Indian variant users who meet specific requirements to participate in this beta. The key goal is to gather valuable feedback from the OnePlus community and identify any bugs, issues, or improvements necessary before the official OxygenOS 14 release.

OnePlus has warned that due to the early nature of the beta version, some third-party applications might not be fully compatible with Android 14. As a result, you may encounter occasional problems like flashbacks, unresponsiveness, or other software-related glitches after upgrading to OxygenOS 14.

To be eligible for the Closed Beta Program, interested OnePlus 11 Indian users need to meet the following requirements:

  • You are using a OnePlus 11 India variant
  • You are an active OnePlus Community member
  • You are willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team via the Feedback APP
  • You are willing to join our CBT Telegram group to communicate with the OnePlus team and other users actively and friendly
  • For confidentiality, participants are not allowed to secretly share the CBT installation package or any content related to the internal beta with people outside the project team.

Before applying for the beta program, users must ensure their OnePlus 11 phones have been updated to the detectable version: CPH2447_13.1.0.580(EX01)/CPH2447_13.1.0.590(EX01). The deadline for submitting applications is August 10th. To apply for this CBT program, go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Follow the steps to apply. After the application is passed, navigate to Settings >About device > Download Now.

There are some known issues in this update, which include:

Known issues

  • Low probability of a black screen issue on the lock screen when receiving incoming calls.
  • Possible stuttering issue during fingerprint unlock.
  • APP interface shows directly when being opened on the desktop without transition animation.
  • Possible stuttering issue during switching tasks via multitasking background when downloading files.

