Ericsson opens 5G manufacturing facility in Malaysia - its first production hub in Southeast Asia

Ericsson has established its first 5G manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia, kickstarting the production of its cutting-edge 5G radio equipment in Malaysia's vibrant city of Penang.

With Ericsson's state-of-the-art 5G radio equipment production now operational in Malaysia, the country will benefit from local job creation and skills transfer. This investment is one of the many socioeconomic contributions the company has implemented for the country.

"The production of Ericsson's global 5G radio equipment in Malaysia is our additional socioeconomic contribution to the country and marks the latest in a broad range of initiatives to bring our global experiences, expertise, and insights to Malaysia in support of the government’s ambition to be a digital leader," said David Hagerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"Malaysia is an important market for Ericsson and domestic manufacturing in Malaysia will contribute to the local economy through employment and the transfer of technical knowledge to the local workforce in areas such as manufacturing, product engineering and equipment testing," he added.

At the Penang production facility, Ericsson will manufacture its cutting-edge Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios, renowned for their industry-leading lightweight and energy-efficient features. The equipment is produced in Prai in the northern state of Penang in collaboration with Flex, a global diversified manufacturer operating in 30 countries.

Ericsson's choice of Malaysia for manufacturing amplifies its socio-economic contribution to the country. Malaysia is already home to Ericsson's Global Maintenance Center in Bukit Jelutong, one of the largest in the world, and a Regional Distribution Centre at KLIA's Free Trade Zone. The Southeast Asian country also serves as the base for a Regional Competence Hub that fosters 5G expertise, regional support functions, and promotes local talent on the global stage.

Ericsson has been in Malaysia since 1965 and is rolling out the 5G network for Malaysia. The country has emerged as a recognized global leader in the 5G revolution, boasting outstanding achievements in implementing and delivering a superior 5G experience for consumers.