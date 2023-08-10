Altudo Joins Forces with Leading Event Analytics Company, Mixpanel

Altudo, a prominent player in the industry, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Mixpanel, a pioneering Event Analytics* software provider. This collaboration marks an exciting expansion of Mixpanel's global channel partner network.

Altudo's partnership with Mixpanel signifies their shared mission to help organizations measure what matters, make data-driven decisions rapidly, and build exceptional products.

As a Mixpanel partner, Altudo offers customized and future-proof data strategies, designed to enhance customer experiences and empower businesses. Its comprehensive approach includes building MarTech stacks for enterprises, leveraging these stacks to drive state-of-the-art customer experiences, and equipping teams with the skills to run operations independently. With a team of seasoned professionals, Altudo empowers clients, regardless of their technical expertise, to unlock the full potential of Mixpanel's advanced event analytics platform. With Mixpanel, cross-functional teams can focus on what's working, cut what isn't, and spend more time on their best ideas.

''We are excited to partner with Mixpanel to deliver a world-class solution to our clients to drive excellent customer experience, helping them implement world-class product analytics, turn valuable user journey data into business insights and build engaging products and services to cater to varying customer needs. Our advisory and consultative services also provide tech integration plan for effective data collection and insight generation,'' said Karan Rana, Chief of Staff, Altudo. ''To celebrate this partnership, Altudo is hosting the first in-person #AnalyticsForAll Product Meet Up in India, in collaboration with Mixpanel in Gurugram on August 31, 2023 - inviting product leaders, entrepreneurs and marketers to gain from the immersive 'all-things-analytics' experience,'' added Pankaj Bhatnagar, Head of Channel Partner Business, Altudo.

''Mixpanel partners play a unique role in helping our customers to accelerate their use of Mixpanel and achieve success, whether they're analysing their user segments, understanding how they interact with the product, or finding ways to increase engagement and retention. Our new partnership with Altudo is an important step to realising this for the Indian market as they bring a unique combination of skills and experience to help Indian customers integrate event analytics into their current DevOps processes, build more customer-centric products, and grow faster,'' added Edward Kong, Head of Channel and Alliances APAC, Mixpanel.

Mixpanel helps companies all over the world to answer over 1 million questions every day. Its event analytics captures every action (or event) that each user performs within a digital product, like an e-Commerce site or a ride hailing app. This very granular view helps companies understand how different groups of users behave at various points during their experience, to answer questions like: which cohorts of users drop off during sign-up? Using Mixpanel, it's now also possible to understand the knock-on revenue impact of such customer experience issues.

About Altudo Altudo is a global digital business transformation firm operating at the intersection of technology, commerce, and integrated solutions. They're focused on helping clients deliver an exceptional customer experience (CX) through 1:1 personalization & enhanced engagement. Altudo does this by creating an integrated IT infrastructure across an array of digital platforms in Martech, CMS, commerce, employee experience, analytics, and other digital solutions, to build a single view of the customer across channels.

With offices in 7 global locations, their team consists of 600+ innovators, developers, certified solutions architects, thought leaders, and design thinkers. They have been trusted by 45+ Fortune 500 brands, and have received 14+ awards in recognition of their work. Altudo has 20+ partnerships with leading solutions providers that have enabled them to deliver 2000+ successful projects so far. Our key partners include Sitecore, Salesforce, Zendesk, Acquia, Drupal, Contentful, BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, SimilarWeb, Asana and Mixpanel.

Know more: www.altudo.co About Mixpanel Mixpanel is an event analytics platform that allows anyone to get answers from their customer and revenue data in seconds. It offers powerful real-time charts and visualizations of how people interact with digital products and companies. Regardless of technical expertise, everyone can focus on what's working, cut what isn't, and spend more time on their best ideas with Mixpanel. To learn more visit: www.mixpanel.com *About 'Event Analytics' Event Analytics captures every action (or event) that each user performs within a digital product, like an e-Commerce site or a ride hailing app. This very granular view helps companies understand how different groups of users behave at various points during their experience, to answer questions like: which cohorts of users drop off during sign-up? Using Mixpanel, it's now also possible to understand the knock-on revenue impact of such customer experience issues. This approach is faster and easier than traditional Business Intelligence (BI) tools that require data to be prepared and tabulated, with BI queries coded in SQL. While BI analysis is valuable for specialized analytics teams performing strategic analysis, it is not easily accessible for cross functional teams that need to quickly explore data. That's why event analytics is so crucial for teams that seek to democratize data access and collaborate on building the most effective digital experiences.

