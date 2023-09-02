Left Menu

Kerala Guv, CM congratulate ISRO on successful launch of Aditya-L1

Together, we reach for the stars, Vijayan posted on X, formerly Twitter.The satellite will be observing the Sun round the clock and extract exact data regarding various solar phenomena.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-09-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 21:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated ISRO and the scientists on the successful launch of India's first solar mission Aditya-L1.

Shortly after the successful takeoff of PSLV-C57 carrying the Aditya satellite from Sriharikota, Khan said the launch affirms India's rising capability in space science.

''Hearty congratulations to team @isro on the successful launch of India's first solar mission, #AdityaL1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The launch affirms India's rising capability in Space Science,'' Khan posted on X.

Vijayan, in a social media post, said it was another ''momentous achievement'' for India in space research.

''India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the Sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to @isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars!,'' Vijayan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The satellite will be observing the Sun round the clock and extract exact data regarding various solar phenomena.

