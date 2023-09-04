Left Menu

Vadodara's Pink Wardrobe Unveils All-Size Fashion Collection

Vadodara Gujarat India, September 4 Pink Wardrobe, the renowned Vadodara-based fashion label, has made a significant stride in the world of fashion by introducing an extensive clothing collection that caters to all sizes, with a special focus on L, XL, and figure-flattering choices.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 4: Pink Wardrobe, the renowned Vadodara-based fashion label, has made a significant stride in the world of fashion by introducing an extensive clothing collection that caters to all sizes, with a special focus on L, XL+, and figure-flattering choices. Founded by Sneha Desai in 2014, Pink Wardrobe began as a passion project with a humble investment of just Rs 35,000. Over the years, it has evolved into a fashion powerhouse with a dedicated following.

The brand's Instagram account, managed by Sneha herself, garnered a remarkable organic following of over 3,66,000 fashion enthusiasts, even attracting the attention of celebrities. This overwhelming response gave Sneha the confidence to take her brand to the next level.

In April 2023, Pink Wardrobe marked a pivotal moment in its journey by launching its official website. This move opens up new horizons for the label, making its stylish and inclusive fashion collection accessible to a broader audience.

What sets Pink Wardrobe apart is its commitment to providing stylish clothing options for everyone, with a strong emphasis on L, XL+, and figure-flattering choices. This inclusive approach to fashion has struck a chord with customers who have longed for a brand that celebrates diversity and promotes body positivity.

Sneha Desai, the creative force behind Pink Wardrobe, stated, ''At Pink Wardrobe, we believe that fashion should not discriminate. Our collection is a celebration of individuality and self-expression. We want everyone to feel confident and beautiful in our clothing, regardless of their size. The launch of our official website is a significant step towards making this vision a reality for people all over the world.'' You can follow Pink Wardrobe on Instagram @pinkwardrobevadodara or visit them on pinkwardrobe.in

