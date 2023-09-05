Avail a Loan Against Property on Bajaj Markets and Fulfil Your Dreams

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Individuals can now access big-ticket loans easily by availing a Loan Against Property (LAP) on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. With the full range of benefits that come with this secured loan, one can access offers from leading lenders.

The loan against property enables borrowers to access funds up to Rs. 15 Crores.

Here are some notable features one can enjoy when they opt for a loan against property on Bajaj Markets.

• Simple eligibility criteria and convenient digital application process • Attractive interest rates starting from 9.25% p.a.

• High loan-to-value ratio • Flexible repayment tenures of up to 20 years • Minimal processing fee Here is the table with details of lending partners to compare various loan offers and choose the best one.

Name of the Partner Minimum Interest Rate Maximum Loan Amount/Tenure Bajaj Housing Finance Limited 10.10% p.a.

Loan Amount – Rs. 1 Crore Loan Tenure - 20 Years PNB Housing Finance Limited 9.25% p.a.

Loan Amount – Rs. 15 Crores Loan Tenure - 20 Years HFFC 14.00% p.a.

Loan Amount – Rs. 40 Lakhs Loan Tenure - 20 Years ICICI Bank 10.60% p.a.

Loan Amount – Rs. 5 Crores Loan Tenure - 15 Years LIC Housing Finance 9.45% p.a.

Loan Amount – Rs. 15 Crores Loan Tenure - 15 Years Shubham Housing Finance 13.90% p.a.

Loan Amount – Rs. 20 Lakhs Loan Tenure - 15 Years Shriram Housing Finance 14.75% p.a.

Loan Amount - Rs. 1 Crore Loan Tenure – 15 Years Disclaimer: The loan specifics mentioned are subject to change at the lender's discretion.

Accessing affordable options is now easier than ever, and borrowers can get started in just a few clicks. Besides loans, one can also access other financial instruments and investment options on Bajaj Markets. To get started, download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the website.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

