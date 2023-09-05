Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as yields rise, China data weighs

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:07 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as higher Treasury yields weighed on major growth stocks, while downbeat data on services activity in China stoked worries over demand in the world's second largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.51 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,843.22.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.71 points, or 0.13%, at 4,510.06, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.27 points, or 0.27%, to 13,994.54 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

