US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as yields rise, China data weighs
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as higher Treasury yields weighed on major growth stocks, while downbeat data on services activity in China stoked worries over demand in the world's second largest economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.51 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,843.22.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.71 points, or 0.13%, at 4,510.06, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.27 points, or 0.27%, to 13,994.54 at the opening bell.
