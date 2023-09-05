Left Menu

Lantmännen partners TCS to transform IT infrastructure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:14 IST
Lantmännen partners TCS to transform IT infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Indian technology major Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-year partnership with agriculture and bio-energy company Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening (Lantmännen) to transform their IT infrastructure.

TCS on Tuesday said they will harmonise Lantmännen's digital workplace to support hybrid working for all users, and transform Lantmännen's global service desk to deliver 24x7 multi-lingual support.

The IT company will also leverage its strong local presence in Sweden and across the Nordics, to deliver the services.

TCS Nordics Regional Head Avinash Limaye said: ''This strategic partnership with Lantmännen... will leverage the power of digital innovation and collaboration to build more resilience and agility in their infrastructure landscape.

''TCS will offer its deep domain knowledge and technology expertise to help Lantmännen drive transformation and growth.'' TCS has been present in the Nordic region since 1991 and currently has over 20,000 employees supporting leading enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark to drive growth and transformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023