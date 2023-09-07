Onlooker! Aditya-L1 camera takes a selfie, images of Earth, Moon
ISRO on Thursday released a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft. ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
ISRO on Thursday released a ''selfie'' and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft. ''Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon,'' the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on 'X'. The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023. ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrations break out at ISRO's Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru as Chandrayaan-3 lander module makes soft landing.
Nicaragua cancels legal status of Catholic Jesuit order
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more
PM Modi tells ISRO chief that he will soon visit Bengaluru to greet the team on successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Aditya-L1 mission to study Sun likely to be launched next month: ISRO chief S Somanath