Onlooker! Aditya-L1 camera takes a selfie, images of Earth, Moon

ISRO on Thursday released a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft. ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO on Thursday released a ''selfie'' and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft. ''Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon,'' the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on 'X'. The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023. ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.

