Left Menu

HCLTech bags contract from Siemens to drive cloud-led digital transformation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:20 IST
HCLTech bags contract from Siemens to drive cloud-led digital transformation
  • Country:
  • India

HCL Technologies has signed a multi-year managed public cloud services agreement with German technology and high-tech industry giant Siemens AG to modernise its IT landscape worldwide and power cloud-led digital transformation.

The size of the contract was not disclosed.

According to a release, HCLTech will focus on automating the public cloud environment while adhering to Siemens' security standards.

''HCLTech will migrate and operate Siemens' infrastructure on AWS and Azure and ensure its cloud resources are optimised, secure and scalable, allowing the company to focus on its core business,'' the release said.

HCLTech has been selected as one of the preferred global suppliers in horizontal IT infrastructure services, the release said announcing the contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023