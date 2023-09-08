China expands iPhone ban to local governments, state-owned firms - Nikkei

China's restrictions on the use of Apple mobiles by central government employees are expanding to local governments and state-owned companies, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that China in recent weeks had widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)