China expands iPhone ban to local governments, state-owned firms - Nikkei

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 14:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • China

China's restrictions on the use of Apple mobiles by central government employees are expanding to local governments and state-owned companies, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that China in recent weeks had widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work.

