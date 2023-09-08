China expands iPhone ban to local governments, state-owned firms - Nikkei
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 14:10 IST
- Country:
- China
China's restrictions on the use of Apple mobiles by central government employees are expanding to local governments and state-owned companies, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.
Reuters reported on Thursday that China in recent weeks had widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand man held for stealing iPhones worth Rs 65 lakh from Pune warehouse
Apple to host fall event on Sept 12, analysts expect new iPhones
NEWSMAKER-Terry Gou, the man who made iPhones, bids again to be Taiwan president
China bans government officials from using iPhones for work - WSJ
China bans government officials from using iPhones for work - WSJ