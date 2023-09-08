Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL) and Flipkart Partner to Transform Mobile Shopping this Festive Season

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., one of the country's leading and diversified financial services groups, has forged a dynamic partnership with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform. This collaboration is set to redefine the mobile shopping experience this festive season, bringing customers a plethora of exclusive offers, attractive pricing, and No Cost EMI financing options. Commencing on September 2023, customers can grab this opportunity to upgrade their mobile phones at unbeatable prices with the added convenience of No Cost EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Unlocking the Joy of No Cost EMIs This partnership between Flipkart and Bajaj Finserv is set to make mobile phone upgrades accessible to all. Customers can now embrace the latest in mobile technology without depleting their savings or incurring high-interest rates on EMIs. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card empowers customers by offering: 1. No Cost EMI: Zero interest, no hidden charges, and affordable monthly payments.

2. Flexible Terms: Customize your repayment plan to suit your budget and lifestyle.

3. No Down Payment: Say goodbye to upfront payments when purchasing top-tier mobile models.

A Bounty of Choices Customers will have an array of options to choose from, including the latest models from leading brands such as Samsung F34, Apple Iphone 14,Samsung S21/S23,Vivo T2x, POCO C55 and many more. You can also effortlessly upgrade your phone by participating in Flipkart's Exchange scheme, with eligible models including VIVO V29e 5G, REDMI Note 12 Pro 5G, realme 11 Pro 5G and many more. Seamless No Cost EMIs on Exchange To take advantage of No Cost EMIs while exchanging old mobiles, follow these simple steps: • Browse and select your desired mobile.

• Check offer eligibility by specifying your delivery location.

• Look for the 'with Exchange' option.

• Provide basic details of your used phone.

• Click ''Buy Now with Exchange.'' Effortless Payment Process When opting for No Cost EMIs, complete your transaction as follows: 1. Add your chosen product to the shopping cart.

2. Select 'No Cost EMIs' as your payment mode.

3. Choose 'Bajaj Finserv EMI' and select a suitable tenor.

4. Enter your EMI Network Card details and OTP received on your registered mobile number.

5. Complete your purchase by clicking 'Place Order.' Access Your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card Number To find your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card Number, simply give a missed call to 92100 35555 to receive the app link. After downloading the App Now, follow these steps: 1. Click on the ''EMI'' icon in the top right corner.

2. Enter your date of birth.

3. Click ''View'' to access your EMI card number.

4. Enter the OTP.

5. Your masked EMI card number will be revealed.

This exciting collaboration between Bajaj Finance Limited and Flipkart is set to make mobile phone upgrades more affordable and convenient than ever before. Get ready to embrace the future of mobile technology this festive season! About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-six-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 72.98 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable a and a short-term rating of A-3 by S&P Global ratings.

