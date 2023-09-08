Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in India

Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has collaborated with NVIDIA to build a cloud-based AI computing infrastructure in India in order to accelerate the country's AI development efforts and address social challenges.

The collaboration will see NVIDIA providing Jio with end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies including CPU, GPU, networking, and AI operating systems and frameworks to build the most advanced artificial intelligence models. Jio, on the other hand, will be responsible for managing and maintaining the AI cloud infrastructure and overseeing customer engagement and access.

"Our collaboration with NVIDIA is a significant step in this direction. Together, we will develop an advanced AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable and are deeply relevant to India's unique opportunities. This platform will be a catalyst in accelerating AI-driven innovations across sectors, from healthcare and education to enterprise solutions. Our vision is to make AI accessible to researchers, start-ups, and enterprises across the nation, thereby accelerating India's journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

The cloud infrastructure will cater to a wide range of users across the country, enabling researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI practitioners and others to access accelerated computing and high-speed, secure cloud networking to run workloads safely and with extreme energy efficiency.

It will greatly speed up a wide range of India's key initiatives and AI projects, including AI chatbots, drug discovery, climate research and more, Jio said in a press release on Friday.

"We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India. India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.