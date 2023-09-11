Left Menu

Tata Steel sets up 3,500 ton/month downstream manufacturing facility in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:36 IST
Tata Steel sets up 3,500 ton/month downstream manufacturing facility in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel on Monday inaugurated a fully automated construction service centre in Uttar Pradesh to manufacture reinforced products.

The centre in Ghaziabad, which is the company's second such unit after Cuttack in Odisha, will also provide solutions to the construction industry, Ashish Anupam, Chairperson, Marketing & Sales, Long Products, Tata Steel, said while addressing the media here.

''The company has partnered with channel partner Vikrant Ispat Udyog to launch its first such service centre in western UP to offer customised reinforcement products and solutions to the construction industry,'' he said.

This facility will produce customised ''cut and bend Tata Tiscon TMT rebars, along with coupler threading''. The unit provides downstream solutions like welded wire mesh and bore pile cages to the construction industry.

The fully automatic downstream manufacturing facility has a production capacity of 3,500 TPM (tonnes per month), and the company plans to set up another 10 such centres at different locations in the country. In June 2023, Tata Steel inaugurated a similar fully automated construction service centre in Cuttack, Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023