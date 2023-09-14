Left Menu

Cargill denies sale of stake in Russian grain terminal

(Updates with Cargill comment) Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-based commodities trader Cargill on Wednesday denied it had sold its stake in a Russian grain terminal to Russia's Delo Group. The spokesperson did not immediately respond when further asked if Cargill was in talks with Delo or anyone else to sell the stake.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 00:51 IST
Cargill denies sale of stake in Russian grain terminal

(Updates with Cargill comment) Sept 13 (Reuters) -

U.S.-based commodities trader Cargill on Wednesday denied it had sold its stake in a Russian grain terminal to Russia's Delo Group. Russian media reported that Delo, a transport and logistics group, was buying out Cargill's stake of 25% plus one share in the KSK grain terminal in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

"I can confirm this is not true," a Cargill spokesperson said in an email. The spokesperson did not immediately respond when further asked if Cargill was in talks with Delo or anyone else to sell the stake. No comment was immediately available from Delo.

Many Western companies have pulled out of Russia since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, often taking heavy losses on the sale of their local businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023