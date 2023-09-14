Left Menu

OTTs in India using 5G networks without paying up: COAI DG

They get it from content providers, put it on their platform and deliver it to the end users without paying anything to the network providers who have created the network for them to roll on, Kochhar said.OTT players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, SonyLIV have significant user base in India.He said over-the-top platforms benefit from the roll-out of advanced technologies like 5G.It is like building a house and staying in one floor and other floors are given out on rent which are used by the tenant for commercial purposes but he doesnt pay the rent.This is very silly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:47 IST
OTTs in India using 5G networks without paying up: COAI DG
  • Country:
  • India

Cellular Operators Association of India Director General S P Kochhar on Thursday made a case for sharing profit between OTT players and telecom companies for using 5G networks.

''While telcos carry their traffic of voice and data, majority of the use of these networks is done by OTT players who load these networks with massive amounts of data which they carry to the end users. ''They get it from content providers, put it on their platform and deliver it to the end users without paying anything to the network providers who have created the network for them to roll on,'' Kochhar said.

OTT players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, SonyLIV have significant user base in India.

He said over-the-top platforms benefit from the roll-out of advanced technologies like 5G.

''It is like building a house and staying in one floor and other floors are given out on rent which are used by the tenant for commercial purposes but he doesn't pay the rent.

''This is very silly. If I have built something and I give it out on rent, I expect some value to come out of it. I'm not saying that the entire amount of profit that you earn will come to me but some amount should,'' he pointed out.

Telcos are facing financial distress because of their huge capex that they have incurred to roll out 5G networks, he added.

''We are asking for a fair share for setting up, maintaining and running these networks,'' Kochhar added.

Reports suggest that India's video OTT market is expected to touch USD 12.5 billion by 2030 on the back of access to better networks, digital connectivity and smartphones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023