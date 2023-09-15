ANZ raises 2023 China GDP forecast to 5.1%
ANZ said in a research note that it has raised its 2023 economic growth forecast for China to 5.1% after August economic numbers offered some signs of stabilisation.
It raised the GDP forecast by 0.2 percentage point.
