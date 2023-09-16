Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Advent explores sale of car insurance software vendor CCC -sources

CCC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Advent, which holds a 56% stake in the company, declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 03:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 03:21 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Advent explores sale of car insurance software vendor CCC -sources

Private equity firm Advent International is exploring a sale of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, a provider of software to the car insurance industry that has a market value of $7.1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley is advising CCC on its talks with potential acquirers, which include other buyout firms, the sources said, adding that no deal is certain. CCC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Advent, which holds a 56% stake in the company, declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023