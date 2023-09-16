EXCLUSIVE-Advent explores sale of car insurance software vendor CCC -sources
Private equity firm Advent International is exploring a sale of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, a provider of software to the car insurance industry that has a market value of $7.1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Investment bank Morgan Stanley is advising CCC on its talks with potential acquirers, which include other buyout firms, the sources said, adding that no deal is certain. CCC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Advent, which holds a 56% stake in the company, declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
