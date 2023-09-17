Science News Roundup: Soyuz spacecraft with US astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts docks at ISS

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Soyuz spacecraft with US astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts docks at ISS

A Russian spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome on Friday carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut to join the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), live TV images showed. At 1853 GMT the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with American Loral O'Hara and Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on board docked at the ISS, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.

(With inputs from agencies.)