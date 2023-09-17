Science News Roundup: Soyuz spacecraft with US astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts docks at ISS
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Soyuz spacecraft with US astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts docks at ISS
A Russian spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome on Friday carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut to join the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), live TV images showed. At 1853 GMT the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with American Loral O'Hara and Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on board docked at the ISS, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russians
- U.S.
- Nikolai Chub
- Soyuz MS-24
- Roscosmos
- Russian
- Soyuz
- Kazakhstan
- American
- Russia
- Kononenko
- Baikonur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Tennis-American wave sweeps over U.S. Open as Djokovic's hopes nearly sunk
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan to hold referendum on nuclear plant construction - president
American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
UPDATE 2-American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dies at 76