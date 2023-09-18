Pre-book Apple iPhone 15 at Maple and get priority delivery across India

In tandem with the iPhone 15 series launch, Maple – Apple Premium Reseller, presents an exciting offer to ensure every customer can get their hands on their dream iPhone without enduring long queues and uncertain availability.

Starting September 15th, 2023, customers can pre-book their iPhone 15 at maplestore.in at a minimal price of Rs.2,000.

Maple guarantees the delivery of the pre-booked iPhone 15 and 15 Plus on priority. In the event of any unforeseen delays, Maple is committed to providing a full refund of the pre-booking amount, along with an additional Maple voucher worth Rs.2,000, effectively doubling the initial pre-booking investment to Rs.4,000.

Maple provides its customers with an exclusive privilege program – Eleva-Experience Privileges. Eleva offers a no-questions-asked instant replacement for their devices, even when customers are yearning for just a small change. Customers also get the privilege of an assured buyback of 60% for their device with a host of other privileges.

The latest iPhone series will be available in stores starting September 22nd, with prices commencing at Rs.79,900. Customers can also take advantage of a trade-in bonus of up to Rs.6,000, along with cashback of up to Rs.5,000 with No Cost EMI options.

About Maple Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

To know more about other offers, visit the nearest Maple store or log on to maplestore.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213171/Maple_iPhone_15.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)