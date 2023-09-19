Flash.co raises Rs 55 crore in funding led by Blume Ventures, PeerCapital

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:19 IST
Shopping platform Flash.co on Tuesday said it has raised USD 6.7 million (around Rs 55 crore) in a funding round led by Blume Ventures and PeerCapital.

White Venture Capital and Emphasis Ventures also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

The platform offers shopping tracking, spend analytics, and lifestyle rewards tailored for individual shopping behaviours. Through the platform, users get a @flash.co e-mail identity, and they can also import their orders from multiple Gmail accounts into the Flash app.

Flash.co said it has raised USD 12.5 million (Rs 104 crore) so far and within 5 months of launching its lifestyle app.

Flash.co CEO and founder Ranjith Boyanapalli said, ''From processing our very first e-mail to crossing the 8 million mark in five months is a testament to the trust and support of our users. We ... welcome Blume ventures to Flash. PeerCapital co leading the round is a massive validation of the product, team and the vision.'' The company is backed by Global Founders Capital, White Venture Capital, PeerCapital, Emphasis Ventures, Soma Capital, Zinal Growth as well as angel investors including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, CRED founder Kunal Shah, Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar and others.

