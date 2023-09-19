Finland drawn against defending champion Canada in Davis Cup quarterfinals
Finland's reward for beating the United States of America and Croatia to reach the knockout stage of the Davis Cup is a quarterfinal match against defending champion Canada.
Finland has never reached this stage before in the top team event in men's tennis.
The draw for the Final 8 was made on Tuesday. Serbia will play Britain, the Czech Republic will meet Australia and Italy will take on the Netherlands in the other matches in the quarterfinals.
The Final 8 takes place in Malaga, Spain, from November 21-26.
