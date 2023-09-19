Left Menu

UK's Online Safety Bill passed by parliament

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:16 IST
Britain's long-awaited Online Safety Bill setting tougher standards for social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube has been agreed by parliament and will soon become law, the government said on Tuesday.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said the bill was a game-changing piece of legislation. "Today, this Government is taking an enormous step forward in our mission to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online," she said.

The bill has been heavily altered since it was first proposed, including a major shift away from tackling "legal but harmful" content last year

to an emphasis on child protection and the removal of illegal content posted online.

