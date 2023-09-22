Sale of iPhone 15 models sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14 series on day 1

Sale of Apple's iPhone 15 series is estimated to have registered a 100 per cent growth compared to that of the iPhone 14 series on the first day on Friday, with high demand for made-in-India models, according to industry sources.

Apple has launched four models in iPhone 15 series. Two variants -- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus -- are also being made in India.

The company has for the first time made available the 'made-in-India' iPhones on the same day it started selling the devices in other parts of the globe. ''Till evening, 6 pm IST, the sales of iPhone 15 series have recorded over 100 per cent growth on Day 1 compared to the sale of iPhone 14. There are long queues everywhere and more people have started coming after their office hours,'' an industry source, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

It is the first time that an iPhone series will support ISRO-developed NavIC GPS system.

An email query sent to Apple did not elicit any reply.

Apple has started selling made-in-India iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, having colour options of pink, yellow, green, blue, and black with 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage capacities, at starting prices of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

The price of iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1 TB storage is being sold for Rs 1.99 lakh apiece in India.

The iPhone 15 series marks several firsts for Apple in India. This is the first time that customers are able to buy iPhones from Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to another industry source, the iPhone 15 Pro series was booked by more customers but demand for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus was also high at Apple Stores, and Apple Premium Reseller stores.

To woo customers, Reliance Retail has bundled six months of free Jio services and unlimited data usage for iPhone 15 customers.

Quick commerce firm Blinkit announced a partnership with Apple Premium Reseller Unicorn to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to customers within 10 minutes of placing orders in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)