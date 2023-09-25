OnePlus releases OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 11

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 2, based on Android 14, for the OnePlus 11 units in India and North America. Starting today, you can apply for this beta by navigating to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program.

To upgrade to this build, make sure that your device is in the latest OxygenOS 13.1 version and that its battery level is above 30%. You also need to be sure that a minimum of 4 GB of storage space is available on the device.

This build contains a bunch of fixes and known issues. You can check out the full changelog for the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 11 below:

Changelog

System

Fixes an issue that might cause some third-party apps to crash.

Fixes a screen flicker issue that might occur when certain apps are opened.

Fixes an issue where swipe-up gestures might not work.

Connections

Fixes a volume issue with Bluetooth headphones.

Camera

Fixes a display issue that might affect the status bar when you switch between landscape and portrait mode in Camera.

Fixes an issue where the toolbar in Camera might fail to be hidden.

Fixes a display issue that might occur in the Camera when you turn on Interval shooting in landscape mode.

Known issues

Probable failure of the first fingerprint unlock on third-party music lock screen.

Unable to connect WhatsApp incoming calls or videos after clicking on the call notification when playing a game or video on full screen.

Abnormal brightening of lock screen in dark environment.

Use the camera to take photos with the AI function on full screen, the probability of showing black edges on both sides of the film

Black edges on both sides are displayed on photos after taking photos with AI function on full screen.

Possibly no reminder when turning on screen recording.

OnePlus will start rolling out the official build of OxygenOS 14 first on the OnePlus 11 5G in mid-November and then expand OxygenOS 14 to more eligible devices later.