Left Menu

Infosys launches new cloud offering to help commercial airlines drive digital transformation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 17:34 IST
Infosys launches new cloud offering to help commercial airlines drive digital transformation
Representative Image. Credit: ANI

Infosys on Wednesday announced a first-of-its-kind industry offering, Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud (ICAC), to help commercial airlines accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Built using composable architecture principles, ICAC is aimed at delivering personalized experiences, optimized operations, and net-zero journeys for clients.

"The launch of Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud is a significant milestone in our journey of digital innovation. This pioneering industry cloud solution demonstrates our commitment to empowering the airline industry with a scalable and flexible IT ecosystem that caters to the unique challenges faced by the industry. ICAC offers a pre-configured solution and allows our clients to reduce costs while continuing to innovate to meet the changing demand environments," said Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys.

Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud consists of cloud-native business solutions that provide a wide range of capabilities to cater to different stakeholders - from seamless loyalty management and human-centric personalized experiences to Unit Load Device (ULD) tracking and management and smart monitoring, among others. Most importantly, each solution can easily integrate into existing systems.

More specifically, airlines can use ICAC business solutions, APIs and re-usable business assets to:

  • Transform legacy workloads and improve workforce productivity
  • Improve customer experiences by reducing baggage mishandling and errors with real-time notifications and alerts
  • Reduce Unit Load Device (ULD) misplacement and losses through tracking and tracing methods enabled via machine learning
  • Enhance passenger safety by leveraging AI for crowd control, theft, security, and reduce the cost of manual efforts involved in the process
  • Optimise network and route planning and enhance sustainability

"We are excited to collaborate with Infosys to leverage the solutions, reference architectures and blueprints of the Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud. We believe that this platform will enable us to quickly adapt to changing market dynamics, enhance customer experiences, and drive profitable growth," said Fernando Rocha, CIO, Aeromexico Airline.

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023