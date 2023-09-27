Infosys launches new cloud offering to help commercial airlines drive digital transformation

Infosys on Wednesday announced a first-of-its-kind industry offering, Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud (ICAC), to help commercial airlines accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Built using composable architecture principles, ICAC is aimed at delivering personalized experiences, optimized operations, and net-zero journeys for clients.

"The launch of Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud is a significant milestone in our journey of digital innovation. This pioneering industry cloud solution demonstrates our commitment to empowering the airline industry with a scalable and flexible IT ecosystem that caters to the unique challenges faced by the industry. ICAC offers a pre-configured solution and allows our clients to reduce costs while continuing to innovate to meet the changing demand environments," said Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys.

Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud consists of cloud-native business solutions that provide a wide range of capabilities to cater to different stakeholders - from seamless loyalty management and human-centric personalized experiences to Unit Load Device (ULD) tracking and management and smart monitoring, among others. Most importantly, each solution can easily integrate into existing systems.

More specifically, airlines can use ICAC business solutions, APIs and re-usable business assets to:

Transform legacy workloads and improve workforce productivity

Improve customer experiences by reducing baggage mishandling and errors with real-time notifications and alerts

Reduce Unit Load Device (ULD) misplacement and losses through tracking and tracing methods enabled via machine learning

Enhance passenger safety by leveraging AI for crowd control, theft, security, and reduce the cost of manual efforts involved in the process

Optimise network and route planning and enhance sustainability

"We are excited to collaborate with Infosys to leverage the solutions, reference architectures and blueprints of the Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud. We believe that this platform will enable us to quickly adapt to changing market dynamics, enhance customer experiences, and drive profitable growth," said Fernando Rocha, CIO, Aeromexico Airline.