Pegatron says iPhone assembly resumes at Indian factory after fire

Pegatron has resumed production at its contract facility for Apple in southern India after a shutdown over the weekend due to a fire, the company said on Wednesday. An Indian government source told Reuters that manufacturing has been resumed in a phased manner, while a company spokesperson declined to confirm whether it had resumed partially or fully.

Pegatron had halted the assembly of iPhones for the past two days at its factory in Tamil Nadu state after a fire broke out on Sunday. It has previously said the incident "does not have significant financial or operational impact".

The fire was sparked by a short-circuit after an electrical switch was left on, following testing of the devices as they were being put together, Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday.

