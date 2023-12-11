Left Menu

DP World Cochin launches new ‘SIG’ service to expand connectivity to Southeast Asia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:12 IST
DP World Cochin launches new 'SIG' service to expand connectivity to Southeast Asia
Logistics major DP World on Monday said its International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin will host a new weekly mainline service called 'SIG' operated by ONE Line to strengthen the India-Southeast Asia and the Middle East trade link.

The new weekly service has four vessels deployed with a capacity of 2,800 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) providing direct connectivity between the Middle East and South East Asia, the company said in a statement. This new service will further provide Cochin and its hinterland with access to destinations in the Far East, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the United States West Coast, Canada, and vice-versa, the statement said.

The service covers a port rotation between Singapore – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Dammam – Jebel Ali – Cochin – Colombo – Singapore.

Commenting on the launch of the SIG service, Ravinder Johal, COO Ports & Terminals, DP World Subcontinent and MENA region said, "The launch of our SIG service marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen India's connectivity to global trade.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

