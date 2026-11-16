Sarbananda Sonowal pitches $10 billion shipbuilding opportunity to global maritime leaders

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal invited global shipbuilders, shipping lines and financiers for investment, as projections estimate nearly $10 billion of investment in the five new Greenfield coastal shipbuilding clusters, saying India aims to rank among the world's top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and the top five by 2047. Sonowal made the pitch at the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026, hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in New Delhi.

He also launched Naukosh, a digital portal for the shipbuilding and ship repair industry, and the conclave saw Damen Shipyards and Cochin Shipyard sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on future shipbuilding projects. "India is ready to build the ships of the world," Sarbananda Sonowal said. "Build in India, for India and for the world.” The conclave builds on the $8 billion shipbuilding financial package the government approved last year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cited domestic and export demand as the case for investors. Identified domestic demand covers more than 400 vessels, representing an investment opportunity of nearly $24 billion, the minister said. The active order pipeline holds more than 150 vessels valued at over $1.7 billion, and export orders account for more than 80% of that value. The investment push centres on five greenfield clusters that officials described as ready to build: Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kuchhadi in Gujarat, Dighi in Maharashtra, Kendrapada in Odisha and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. Central and state teams took investors through available land, supporting policies and joint Centre-state backing for shipyards, component makers and allied marine businesses.

Sonowal said the clusters would open opportunities in manufacturing, technology, employment and exports. “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cooperative federalism is powering the next chapter of Make in India. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have shown that India’s coastal states are partners in this mission, not just hosts. We move this as Team India so that investors get land, approvals and policy support without delay,” Sonowal said. Executives from 30 international shipyards joined shipping companies, equipment makers, banks, investors and diplomatic missions, along with Indian industry leaders. Among those taking part were HD KSOE, Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, Fincantieri, Meyer Werft, Damen, Royal IHC, Everllence, Mitsui Engines, Wartsila, Kongsberg, Drydocks World Dubai, Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, MOL and DP World.

The Korean Ambassador to India also led a large delegation after Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's recent visit to South Korea. HD KSOE, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean are South Korea's three largest shipbuilders; shipping company HMM also attended. Their participation builds on VOYAGES, short for Vision for Operation of Yard Assisted Growth with Efficiency and Scale, the partnership PM Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung signed in April 2026 to pair Korean shipbuilding expertise with India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Naukosh, developed by the ministry's Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), brings policies, approvals and investment opportunities onto one digital platform, which Sarbananda Sonowal said would promote transparency and ease of doing business. It serves shipyards, repair facilities, equipment makers, design agencies, classification societies, research and training institutions, financiers, insurers and regulators.

Its modules cover an industry directory, shipyard capability data, a collaboration hub, finance and insurance information, a technical library, an innovation centre, training and certification, and regulatory guidance. A public homepage dashboard will show shipyard and capacity indicators, ships delivered and on order, and sector updates. At a Global Maritime Leaders' Open House, executives gave government officials direct feedback on policy and long-term plans. Delegations then held one-on-one meetings with state cluster teams, central ministries and financial institutions to work toward specific deals. State governments have arranged site visits tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 17), for 10 international delegations to inspect the cluster locations.

"The participation of global leaders today reflects growing confidence in India as a shipbuilding destination," Sonowal said. "With assured demand, strong policy support, dedicated financing and five ready coastal clusters, India offers a compelling case for long-term investment. Our priority now is to convert today's discussions into projects on the ground." Sonowal tied the effort to PM Modi's leadership, saying shipbuilding had become a pillar of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat journey. He said growth in the sector would create opportunities for Indian industries, enterprises and young people.

Vijay Kumar, Secretary, MoPSW, said the discussions were "focused and practical.” He further added, ”Each investor now has a clear point of contact across the cluster special purpose vehicles, state governments and the ministry, and we will follow up closely on every engagement in the weeks ahead.” Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also joined by the Secretary, along with senior officials from central ministries, state governments and major ports. (ANI)