Infosys unveils new development center in Nagpur; will re-skill/up-skill local talent

Infosys today inaugurated a new state-of-the-art development center (DC) in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The new facility is spread across 265,000 sq.ft., and boasts a substantial investment of over Rs 230 crore.

The new center will accommodate over 3,000 employees and provide greater flexibility for them to work in a hybrid mode and enable re-skilling and up-skilling of local talent.

Commenting at the inauguration, Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, said, "The inauguration of the development center in Nagpur is a part of our commitment towards continuous innovation. We believe that this center will contribute to the growth of businesses, create direct and indirect job opportunities, promote sustainability and ecosystem development, and give an impetus to local and global businesses through its cutting-edge solutions and services."

The Nagpur development center is in alignment with Infosys' future-ready hybrid workplace strategy. The facility will serve as a hub for innovation, enabling employees to work on cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions across multiple industries, such as telecommunications, banking, retail, aerospace, automobile, logistics, and manufacturing, among others.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister, Government of India, said, "The inauguration of the new Infosys development center in Nagpur is a significant milestone for the city's growth trajectory. The center will serve as a catalyst for ecosystem development and is a testament to our vision of creating an environment for world-class IT services and solutions in the city. We are confident that Infosys’ Nagpur DC will create employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of the state's IT sector."

Additionally, in line with the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, the facility adheres to green building standards and prioritizes occupant health and efficiency. The campus incorporates innovative systems to reduce the consumption of natural resources, featuring low-energy cooling, smart building automation, efficient rainwater harvesting, and 100% recycling of wastewater.