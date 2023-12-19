Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Are you looking to upgrade your customer relationship management (CRM) strategy for your small or medium-sized business? Aircall’s integration, then, is the solution. If you want to change your company's operations, you must integrate your phone system with the CRM software. Read on to learn more!

What is Salesforce Phone Integration?

Salesforce phone Integration enables users to manage calls, monitor call statistics, and access customer information all from one location, improving communication and streamlining operations. It is known as a centralized platform. It balances customisation and process automation to fulfill customers’ specific business objectives.

With Aircall, an intelligent and efficient phone and communication platform, you can improve your connection and optimize your procedures with its powerful technology, eventually increasing productivity. Consider customisable call flows for better management, interfaces with popular CRM and productivity apps, and intelligent call routing for a better customer experience.

How A Salesforce Phone Integrated System May Benefit Your Business

When your phone system and Salesforce are integrated, many things may be done automatically. Salesforce integration enables you to communicate and manage customers more effectively. Here is how your business may benefit by integrating your Salesforce with Aircall.

Click to Call

One-click calling, often called click-to-call, is a simple function that simplifies making phone calls from your computer. It is also compatible with other devices, including desk and mobile phones. You won’t need to remember or look for the numbers since they are immediately brought up when you wish to dial them. When you integrate Aircall with Salesforce, all phone numbers in the CRM become clickable links. With Aircall’s integration, your business will be certain to save time on every call throughout the day.

Automatic Call Recording

One of the best things about integrating Aircall into your Salesforce is that it automatically logs calls. If there is a connection, Aircall will ensure that all calls will be recorded immediately in Salesforce. With automated logging, you won’t have to enter data or log calls by hand into Salesforce. You can work on other things while Aircall does it for you.

Salesforce Call Routing

Salesforce call routing is one of the most beneficial aspects of an integrated phone system by small and medium-sized organizations. Aircall’s advanced functionality is now available to you thanks to its integration with Salesforce. With it, you can direct calls to certain salespeople based on predetermined criteria using this function. These days, modern phone systems can connect to Salesforce in real-time to better handle calls.

With Aircall’s salesforce call routing feature, you could also move a customer to the front of a wait list if Salesforce marks them as a VIP customer. For instance, you may assign calls to the sales representative most familiar with the customer’s account or nearest to the customer’s location. This guarantees that calls are connected to the most competent individual, which may result in greater closure rates and more chances for improved customer satisfaction.

Access to the Latest Salesforce Products

The best phone system companies, like Aircall, always add new and useful Salesforce products to their services. Aircall is fully committed to providing a cloud messaging tool to connect their phone system to new modules as they spend more in Salesforce.

Final Words

Aircall’s integration with your organization might provide it with a competitive edge. Your business may gain the various advantages above by enhancing how different teams interact with clients and one another. Increase productivity, cut costs, and provide a flawless client experience with Aircall.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)