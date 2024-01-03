Indian Ceramics Triennale to begin from January 19

The second edition of Indian Ceramics Triennale will begin here at Arthshila from January 19 with the participation of over 60 Indian and international artists from 12 countries. With 34 projects curated by both individual and collaborative artists, the two month-long ''celebration of contemporary ceramics'' promises a journey through the diverse landscapes of clay art.

The event has been put together by a team of artists and curators around the theme of 'Common Ground' that aims for ''greater inclusivity, reflecting on practices that mediate between readings of precedent and practice, historical and contemporary, material and ephemeral''.

The exhibition will seek to create a dialogue between materials and methodology, and technology and tradition through the artistic lens of renowned ceramic artists from South Asia and around the world, including Eliza Au from the US, Rita Badilla-Gudino from the Philippines, and Indian artists such as Parag Tandel, Deepak Kumar, Ankon Mitra, Dhruvi Acharya, among others.

Other noted names to participate in the event include the Hermanburgs Potters from central Australia, Yeesookyung from South Korea, Lab Air from the Netherlands, and Kavita Pandya Ganguly, Abir Patwardhan, Prithwiraj Mali, and Vinita Mungi from India. The Indian Ceramics Triennale, a project of the Contemporary Clay Foundation, was initiated in 2016 by artist-curators Anjani Khanna, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Neha Kudchadkar, Reyaz Badaruddin, Sharbani Das Gupta, and Vineet Kacker. ''We are delighted to present the second edition of the Indian Ceramics Triennale. In the 5 years between the two editions we have seen the medium grow and become recognised for the tremendous possibilities it affords us as artists,'' Khanna said. The exhibition, open until March 31, will be accompanied by a diverse array of programming, including a symposium, artist lectures, demonstrations, and workshops.

The notable speakers at the event will include Elaine Henry from the US, Andrew Burton from the UK, Shanshank Nimkar from Ahmedabad and Dr Pheroza Godrej from Mumbai.

