Escalation in South Asia: Pakistan's Airstrikes Ignite Tensions with Afghanistan

Tensions are escalating in South Asia as Pakistan reportedly launched airstrikes targeting a private airline fuel depot near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport. The Taliban condemned the attack on Kam Air, which provides fuel to civilian and United Nations aircraft, describing the strikes as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty. This conflict reignites long-standing hostilities between the two countries.

Reports indicate that the strikes also hit other regions, including Kabul, causing civilian casualties. The Afghan Taliban have vowed retaliatory actions against the aggression, declaring that attacks on civilian homes will not go unanswered. These airstrikes follow a month of renewed fighting, despite efforts for peace between the neighboring nations.

Amid accusations of harboring militants, Pakistan claims the attacks aimed at eliminating threats to its national security, while Afghanistan argues that the issue stems from Pakistan's domestic affairs. Mediation by China has sought to lower tensions, with ongoing dialogue involving Islamabad and Beijing to address the conflict.

