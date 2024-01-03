Scoreboard at Tea on Day 1 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa
Scoreboard at the tea break on the opening day of the second and final Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
South Africa (1st innings): 55 India (1st innings) Yashasvi Jaiswal b Rabada 0 Rohit Sharma (c) c Jansen b Burger 39 Shubman Gill c Jansen b Burger 36 Virat Kohli batting 20 Shreyas Iyer c Verreynne b Burger 0 KL Rahul batting 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-8, NB-4) 16 Total: (For 4 wickets in 24 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-72, 3-105, 4-110.
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 6-2-10-1, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-26-0, Nandre Burger 8-2-42-3, Marco Jansen 6-2-21-0.
