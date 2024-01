Scoreboard on Day 1 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa

India (1st innings) Yashasvi Jaiswal b Rabada 0 Rohit Sharma (c) c Jansen b Burger 39 Shubman Gill c Jansen b Burger 36 Virat Kohli c Markram b Rabada 46 Shreyas Iyer c Verreynne b Burger 0 KL Rahul c Verreynne b Ngidi 8 Ravindra Jadeja c Jansen b Ngidi 0 Jasprit Bumrah c Jansen b Ngidi 0 Mohammed Siraj run out (Burger) 0 Prasidh Krishna c Markram b Rabada 0 Mukesh Kumar not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-10, NB-5, W-5) 24 Total: (All out in 34.5 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-72, 3-105, 4-110, 5-153, 6-153, 7-153, 8-153, 9-153, 10-153.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 11.5-2-38-3, Lungi Ngidi 6-1-30-3, Nandre Burger 8-2-42-3, Marco Jansen 9-2-29-0. More

