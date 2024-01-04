Seminar on e-commerce to be held during Vibrant Gujarat Summit

A seminar on the theme of e-commerce with focus on innovation and digitalisation, role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cross-border policy ecosystem and future of e-commerce will be organised on January 11 during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, an official said.

The seminar titled 'E-Commerce: Business at Fingertips' will be held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in the state capital, he said. The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held between January 10 and 12 in Gandhinagar.

Sharing details about the seminar, IAS officer Milind Torawane said in a press conference on Thursday that the inaugural session will be attended by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, Gujarat Minister of State for Industries Harsh Sanghavi, Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Sanjiv, and Chief Executive Officer of Government E-Marketplace Prashant Kumar Singh, among others.

Plenary session-1 on 'TechGuard Maestros - Fortifying the Future' will be moderated by Pankaj Mall, founder and director at Astitva Welfare Foundation, and the panellists include IPS officer Triveni Singh and CEO of JungleWorks Samar Singla, among others.

The session will focus on innovation and digitalisation for the betterment of e-commerce, future of e-commerce, the role of AI, cross-border policy ecosystem, global trends and cyber security, among others.

Plenary session-2 will deliberate on grassroots dynamics, implementation, and impact of e-commerce, integration of e-commerce, and role of fintech, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, small buyers and sellers.

Torawane said the seminar aims to enable the stakeholders to benefit from the opportunities that would arise from progressive digitalisation of the domestic economy, mainstreaming the segments of our economy, and enabling domestic players in the Indian market to sustain themselves in the digital economy.

''The seminar on e-commerce will deliberate on the role of technology in the e-commerce space, its impact on large businesses and inclusion of the grassroots level. Furthermore, the seminar will offer an opportunity to discuss the cross border policy ecosystem and compliance in boosting e-commerce,'' he said.

In line with the central government's impetus on e-commerce and digitisation, Gujarat has taken several measures to enhance the e-commerce investment and adoption in the state, he said.

To take forward the growth of textiles in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had in April last year, launched IndiaHandmade.com, an online e-commerce platform for artisan weavers.

E-commerce company Flipkart, under its Flipkart Samarth program, has partnered with the Gujarat government through an MoU with the Commissioner of Cottage and Rural Industries. The tie-up aims at digitising local businesses that focus on development of crafts in every district of the state.

Gujarat has also partnered with Amazon through their e-commerce export program called Amazon Global Selling. This will enable local businesses to sell their unique 'Made in India' products to hundreds of millions of Amazon customers across more than 200 countries and territories, said Torawane, Managing Director of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited.

